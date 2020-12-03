Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot wait to have ‘raw emotion’ of fans back at Anfield

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is relishing the return of fans to Anfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot wait to have the “raw emotion” of fans back at Anfield.

Sunday’s visit of Wolves will be the first time since March the ground has opened its doors to supporters, with 1,500 to be accommodated on the Kop and a further 500 in the Main Stand.

The England defender may not be fit in time to experience it first-hand as he is recovering from a calf injury which has kept him out of the last four matches.

But having played in empty stadia since June, he knows how significant it will be.

“It’s difficult because you don’t realise how much fans influence game-plans, like with momentum and the sounds you can hear. I miss the fans so much,” he said at the launch of Can’t Wait to See You, an animated short film in association with Red Bull.

“It feels empty without them.

It means more when you're our 12th man â¤ï¸ @RedBullUK pic.twitter.com/nD7cPiJp6A — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) December 3, 2020

“Even though you know they’re watching at home and they’re all over the world tuning in, it’s not the same without them.

“Football’s not the same. Obviously times are hard and stuff like that but it’s the world we live in right now.

“Just them being there, it’s like a spiritual belief, raw emotion. For me it is massive to have them back.”

