Transfers centre – live

Premier League clubs were concluding their transfer business in the final hours of the summer window on Thursday, with Chelsea having been involved in the most significant activity this week.

As time wound down on Wednesday, the Blues signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for £72.1million, in a world-record transfer for a goalkeeper, while Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic completed a season-long loan deal the following morning.

The Croatian arrives as part of the deal that will see Thibaut Courtois get his dream move to Real Madrid. Spanish goalkeeper Kepa has headed to London as Courtois’ replacement, joining the Blues on a seven-year deal.

Belgium number one Courtois only had a year left on his deal and has been absent from training this week as he looked to push through a reported £35m move before the transfer window closed for the Blues and their Premier League rivals at 5pm BST on Thursday.

Kepa told Chelsea’s official club website: “It’s a very important decision for me, for my career, and also for my personal life.

“So many things attracted me to the club, all the titles the club has won, the other players, the city, the English Premier League. It’s an accumulation of things, and I am very glad Chelsea has decided to trust me and to take me in as well.”

.@Mateo_Kova23: ‘I am really happy and excited to be here at Chelsea. It is an amazing feeling. I will try to do my best for this club.' 👊#WelcomeKovacic pic.twitter.com/CKHVtCA8rJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 9, 2018

Courtois’ move to Madrid is now only a few formalities away from completion, while Chelsea announced Kovacic had completed his move on Thursday morning.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia described the Croatia midfielder as “a perfect fit” for how head coach Maurizio Sarri wishes to play this season.

Madrid have confirmed that Courtois will undergo a medical on Thursday morning, before signing a six-year deal and being presented at 1pm local time (1200BST).

France midfielder Paul Pogba is set to stay at Manchester United when the summer transfer window closes (Owen Humphreys/PA Images)

Press Association Sport understands Manchester United have no intention of selling Paul Pogba, who has been linked with Barcelona, but Jose Mourinho’s hopes of strengthening his squad were fading.

England’s World Cup star Harry Maguire has been among the main targets this summer, but Leicester have repeatedly made it clear that the defender is not for sale.

It is understood that an offer has yet to be tabled for Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, while United’s interest in imposing Barcelona defender Yerry Mina is tempered by financial demands.

That deal does not appear to be dead just yet and Jerome Boateng is another option, although Bayern Munich are understood not to be keen to sanction a loan deal that United would like.

Wolves have signed Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore for an undisclosed fee, reported to be a club-record £18m.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal at Molineux after the Barcelona academy graduate excelled in Boro’s Championship campaign last season.

Wolves were also reported to be on the verge of signing Anderlecht’s Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker, pending a deadline-day medical.

Jack Grealish was poised to stay at Villa Park amid interest from Tottenham.

The 22-year-old is disappointed not to be given the option of a move to north London ahead of the deadline, but will not hand in a transfer request, Press Association Sport understands.

Fulham vice chairman and director of football operations Tony Khan, meanwhile, has said highly-rated teenager Ryan Sessegnon is not going anywhere.

Manchester City signed Daniel Arzani from their partner club Melbourne City, with the 19-year-old Australia international poised to be sent out on loan.

