Transfers centre – live

Burnley have signed goalkeeper Joe Hart on a two-year deal from Manchester City.

The Clarets confirmed they have paid an undisclosed fee for the former England number one.

Manager Sean Dyche was not expecting to be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer but injuries to Nick Pope and Tom Heaton – both England internationals in their own right – forced his hand.

BREAKING: Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of England international Joe Hart on an initial two-year deal. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/bkyAuXKlMS — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 7, 2018

Hart spent 12 years as a City player but went from undisputed first-choice to fringe player after Pep Guardiola’s arrival and spent the last two seasons on loan with Torino and West Ham.

The 31-year-old ultimately lost his place in England’s World Cup squad too, edged out by Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Pope in Gareth Southgate’s plans this summer.

Hart, who has won 75 international caps and two Premier League titles, will wear squad number 20.

West Ham are reportedly not finished in the transfer market with deals for Lucas Perez and Carlos Sanchez in the pipeline.

Lucas Perez could move from north to east London (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal striker Perez spent last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna after failing to establish himself at the Emirates Stadium.

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini reportedly wants the 29-year-old to provide competition for Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez in attack.

Meanwhile West Ham are also understood to be in talks with Fiorentina over a deal for 32-year-old former Aston Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez.

Thibaut Courtois’ future at Chelsea remains unclear after he failed to report for training on Monday.

Press Association Sport understands Courtois was absent from the Blues’ Cobham training base despite being due to make his return from a summer break.

The 26-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, was

handed an extended holiday after finishing third at the World Cup with Belgium and has reportedly told new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri he wants to leave.

Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City from Leicester.

Alisson from Roma to Liverpool.

Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk to Manchester United.

Richarlison from Watford to Everton.

Brighton have signed young winger Anders Dreyer from Danish Superliga side Esbjerg for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old will initially link up with Albion’s under-23 squad ahead of the new Premier League 2 season, which kicks off against Liverpool on Friday.

Brighton under-23 coach Simon Rusk said: “We are delighted to welcome Anders to the club.

“He arrives here on the back of a prolific first full season in the Danish first division, in which he topped the scoring charts and helped Esbjerg win promotion back to the Superliga.

“I’m looking forward to working with Anders this season, and helping him continue his development here with us.”

Plenty more deals are expected to go through ahead of Thursday’s 5pm deadline.

