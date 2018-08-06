Transfers centre – live

Thibaut Courtois absent from Chelsea training, Press Association Sport understands.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois failed to report for training on Monday as doubts over his future at Stamford Bridge intensified.

Press Association Sport understands Courtois was absent from the Blues’ Cobham training base despite being due to make his return from a summer break.

The 26-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, was handed an extended holiday after finishing third at the World Cup with Belgium and has reportedly told new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri he wants to leave.

Courtois’ Belgian team-mate Eden Hazard is also being linked with a move away from Chelsea but Willian insists he is happy at the club despite revealing Barcelona made an approach for his services.

“I’m a Chelsea player,” Willian told ESPN Brasil. “I always made it clear that what I wanted was to stay in the club. The only club I knew that really made an official offer for me was Barcelona.

“But I have my head here and I intend to continue in the club unless the club wants to sell me. But my head is here in the club.”

On what could be a frenetic final few days of the window at Stamford Bridge, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Jack Butland of Stoke are the two goalkeepers being touted as potential successors to Courtois.

Newcastle announced the season-long loan signing of striker Salomon Rondon from West Brom.

The club’s official statement labelled the Venezuela international as Rafael Benitez’s “number one transfer target” after he joined in a move which saw Dwight Gayle move the other way for the campaign.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce spoke about the future of supposed-Tottenham target Jack Grealish after seeing his side beat Hull 3-1 in the Championship.

Grealish impressed for Villa last season and could yet become Tottenham’s first signing of the window before it shuts on Thursday.

Jack Grealish (left) started Aston Villa’s win at Hull despite links with a move to Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 22-year-old spent plenty of time applauding the travelling supporters as he was substituted late on at the KCOM Stadium but Bruce is keen to keep hold of the precocious midfielder.

Bruce told Sky Sports: “We will do our best to keep hold of him, but it is going to be difficult. We understand the human side. He will want to play in the Premier League, Europe, Champions League. The owner has made it clear that he wants him to stay. To be fair to Jack he has got on with it.”

Villa had earlier announced the re-signing of Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on a season-long loan, with Jose Mourinho still keen to add to his ranks at Old Trafford before the deadline.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with a move for a central defender, with Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire of Leicester and Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng all linked with Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is reported to be lining up a move for the United midfielder, with Barcelona and Juventus among the destinations mentioned in dispatches.

Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City from Leicester.

Alisson from Roma to Liverpool.

Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk to Manchester United.

Richarlison from Watford to Everton.

Everton are reported to have won the race to sign Brazil international Bernard following interest from Inter Milan and West Ham, and it has also been suggested the Toffees have reached an agreement for Barcelona centre-back Yerry Mina.

BBC Sport reported later on Monday that Wolves, promoted as Championship winners last season, are close to breaking their transfer record to land Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore.

The decision to bring the deadline forward so that no new signings can be added after the Premier League season begins, plus the World Cup, means the final days of the window could be frantic.

Press Association