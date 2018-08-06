Transfers centre – live

Willian appears to have committed his future to Chelsea.

Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard remain strongly linked with Real Madrid.

Everton reported to have agreeda deal with Barcelona for Yerry Mina.

Leicester have struck a deal to sign winger Rachid Ghezzal from Monaco.

Axel Tuanzebe rejoins Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United.

Willian has moved to clarify his Chelsea future, declaring “my head is here”, but doubts linger over the future of Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard as the transfer deadline edges nearer.

Brazil winger Willian has been strongly linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 29-year-old says the latter made a formal bid for his services but appears happy to continue his five-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m a Chelsea player,” Willian told ESPN Brasil.

“I always made it clear that what I wanted was to stay in the club. The only club I knew that really made an official offer for me was Barcelona.

“But I have my head here and I intend to continue in the club unless the club wants to sell me. But my head is here in the club.”

Similar clarification over goalkeeper Courtois and star man Hazard would be welcome ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with both men and, while Hazard’s current deal lasts until 2020, Courtois is out of contract next summer.

Courtois is reported to have informed new manager Maurizio Sarri of his wish to leave – a circumstance the Italian said would lead to him sanctioning a sale.

Eden Hazard (left) and Thibaut Courtois (right) are subject to interest from Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is keen on adding to his squad but could see outgoings first. Defender Axel Tuanzebe has already made way, re-signing for Aston Villa on a season-long loan, and Italian full-back Matteo Darmian could be exiting too as talks with Benfica reportedly continue.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with a move for a central defender, with Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire of Leicester and Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng all linked with Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is reported to be lining up a move for the United midfielder, with Barcelona and Juventus among the destinations mentioned in dispatches.

Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City from Leicester.

Alisson from Roma to Liverpool.

Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk to Manchester United.

Richarlison from Watford to Everton.

Everton are reported to have pipped United in the pursuit of Barcelona centre-backYerry Mina, once considered a Mourinho target.

The Toffees are said to have reached a £28.5million, five-year deal for the Colombia international, who is set to be the second Barca player to switch from the Nou Camp to Goodison Park this summer after Lucas Digne.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery suggested over the weekend that the club are likely to sell before adding any further new signings ahead of the deadline but that has not stopped them also being linked with Bayern’s former Manchester City man Boateng.

Gunners striker Lucas Perez could be set to follow in the footsteps of Jack Wilshere and swap the Emirates Stadium for West Ham while Calum Chambers has been heavily linked with a season-long loan switch to newly-promoted Fulham.

Lucas Perez has started just two Premier League games for Arsenal since joining in 2016 (John Walton/PA)

Bournemouth are still hoping to wrap up the signing of Colombian defensive midfielder Jefferson Lerma for a club-record fee.

The Cherries have agreed a fee understood to be £25million with Spanish club Levante for the 23-year-old.

All that remains is for confirmation that Lerma has agreed personal terms, passed a medical and obtained a work permit.

Jefferson Lerma is set for a move to Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Leicester announced on Sunday evening that they have struck a deal to sign winger Rachid Ghezzal from Monaco on a four-year deal.

Ghezzal will link up with his new team-mates this week ahead of the Premier League season opener at Manchester United on Friday night.

Meanwhile, England Under-21s striker Adam Armstrong has left Newcastle for Blackburn on a permanent deal. Armstrong scored nine goals for Rovers on loan last season and has penned a four-year contract.

The decision to bring the deadline forward so that no new signings can be added after the Premier League season begins, plus the World Cup, means the final days of the window could be frantic.

Press Association