Transfers centre – live

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has joined West Brom on loan for the rest of the season, both clubs have announced.

📷 @DanielSturridge 😎#WBA pic.twitter.com/ZHXsVCopSc — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 29, 2018 The Baggies won the race to sign Sturridge on loan after the striker turned down the chance to go to Newcastle. The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and, as a result of injury and subsequent non-selection, has not featured since the Champions League match with Spartak Moscow on December 6.

🎥 "This is the right fit."@DanielSturridge is glad to be a Baggie.



His first interview ➡️ https://t.co/WgZOX1EeCG#WBA pic.twitter.com/3sYdHTs2NU — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 29, 2018 Also on Monday night, Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu joined Watford on loan until the end of the season. [BREAKING NEWS] @gerardeulofeu moves on loan to Watford until the end of the season. More info👇 https://t.co/o0GudNtNDg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 29, 2018 The 23-year-old only returned to first club Barca in the summer after spending two seasons at Everton. Though he had struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park, Deulofeu impressed while on loan at AC Milan to persuade Barca to take him back.

Deulofeu becomes the first signing of new Hornets boss Javi Gracia, who took charge of the club on an 18-month contract on January 21, replacing Marco Silva following a downturn in results which the club blamed on interest from Everton in hiring Silva away. Transfer graphic (PA) An agreement has been reached between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Sky Sports.

Reports suggest the £60million deal will be completed as soon as the Bundesliga side find a replacement for the 28-year-old. Aubameyang has scored 85 goals since the start of the 2014/15 season.

Athletic Bilbao have confirmed that Aymeric Laporte’s release clause, believed to be £57million, has been triggered.

Laporte is in Manchester to finalise his move to Manchester City, according to the BBC and he posted a farewell message on his official Twitter account thanking them for their support during his time at the club.

pic.twitter.com/6gcQ2PJLsA — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) January 29, 2018 The 23-year-old would provide depth at centre-back for City boss Pep Guardiola, whose spending on defenders since last season would reach £190million if Laporte signs. Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being linked with a move to Major League soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy. United boss Jose Mourinho said: “If that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country we are here to help and to create conditions for that to happen, not to make his life difficult.”

Mourinho on Ibrahimovic link to LA Galaxy: If if if - and he said nothing to me - that is true, and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country, we are here to help #MUFC pic.twitter.com/NzsSxq3OVx — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) January 29, 2018 An LA Galaxy source told the BBC though that it was nothing more than “rumours at present”.

Mourinho also said he wants to keep Marouane Fellaini at Old Trafford as the midfielder’s future remains in doubt. Meanwhile, Sky report that Tottenham have have had a fee of around £25million agreed with Paris St Germain for Brazil international Lucas Moura. Lucas Moura avec les fans ! #ParisLovesUS https://t.co/RXEzGWt9mm — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) July 25, 2016 Former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill has rejoined Millwall until the end of the season, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The Australia international has completed his return to the Lions 20 years after starting his career there. The 38-year-old free agent underwent a successful medical earlier today. 🗣#TheReturn to #Millwall is an emotional moment for @Tim_Cahill...



➡️ https://t.co/2FaHDmYo32 pic.twitter.com/9ft0Lh8wEQ — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) January 29, 2018 Leonardo Ulloa has returned to Brighton on loan until the end of the season from Leicester. The Argentinian forward returns to the south coast club after three-and-a-half-years with the Foxes.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: “We’re delighted to welcome Leo back to the club. He’s scored goals at Premier League level and will further strengthen our attacking options.” BREAKING: Albion have completed the signing of Leonardo Ulloa from @LCFC on loan until the end of the season. The striker returns three-and-a-half years after leaving the Amex Stadium.#BHAFC 🔵⚪



Read more 👉 https://t.co/zDYoGuTulh pic.twitter.com/5vwJZOpQfr — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 29, 2018 Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman has joined Bundesliga title hopefuls Schalke on loan until the end of next season. The 23-year-old Ghanaian, who was on loan at Schalke for several months of the 2016-17 campaign, has only made 23 appearances for Chelsea since arriving in west London from Augsburg in 2015.

Meanwhile, Brazilian forward Nathan had moved to Belenenses in Portugal on loan until the summer. Baba Rahman has today returned on loan to Schalke until the end of next season...https://t.co/z0HGFEucry — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 29, 2018 Diafra Sakho has left West ham to join French side Rennes on a two-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee. Sakho has spent the last three-and-a-half-years at the Hammers scoring 24 goals in 71 appearances.

Good luck @iamdiafrasakho. We wish you all the best at @staderennais and in the future. https://t.co/LHwoUvKZl6 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 29, 2018 West Ham, who have not ruled out letting more players before the transfer window closes, are keen to sign Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and are prepared to pay £20million. The Hammers have had another offer to buy Tom Cairney rejected by Championship side Fulham. Along with Sturridge, West Brom have also signed defender Ali Gabr from Zamalek.

A very warm welcome to our second Egypt international, Ali Gabr...#WBAhttps://t.co/EgZtmoKAyk — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 29, 2018 The move will see the Egyptian join on loan until the end of the season with a view to make it a permanent switch in the summer. Celtic have signed Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda on an 18-month contract. Celtic said they had beaten several other clubs to the signature of the 21-year-old thanks to the influence of manager Brendan Rodgers.

“The Belgian Under-21 internationalist has been a much sought-after player in this transfer window, with many of Europe’s top clubs keen to take him on loan,” a club statement said. Musonda Monday 🤙 pic.twitter.com/yL9o02ijXX — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 29, 2018 Sean Dyche said Burnley have had no enquiries about Ashley Barnes amid speculation Crystal Palace are interested in signing the striker. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not be rushed into spending the money received for Philippe Coutinho finding his replacement. Coutinho ended his long-running transfer saga by signing for Barcelona at the start of January’s transfer window.

Liverpool, who signed defender Virgil van Dijk for £75million, are reported to have received around £146million for the Brazilian. 💻 Watch Jürgen Klopp's pre-Huddersfield press conference live and free: https://t.co/UBYUZhlVWY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2018 Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri will have a medical at Chelsea tomorrow ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge. Sky report the move to bring Edin Dzeko back to the club is dead. Sky also reported on Monday morning that Blues forward Charly Musonda had arrived in Glasgow ahead of a proposed loan move to Celtic.

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino played down reports linking strike Manolo Gabbiadini with a move to Bologna. ⚽️⚽️ Happy for the brace, a good reaction today from all of us, we’ll keep working hard 💪🏻 C’mon Saints ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/sDeNb3Gnwp — Manolo Gabbiadini (@Mgabbia23) October 15, 2017 Dundee manager Neil McCann does not expect anything to come of his interest in West Ham striker Toni Martinez.

