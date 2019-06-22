Why Mats Hummels' latest snub to Manchester United offers a significant insight into their transfer plans

Mats Hummels rejected an offer to move to Manchester United before he agreed to rejoin his former club Borussia Dortmund in a £33m deal earlier this week, according to widespread reports in Germany.

Hummels was strongly linked with a move to United in 2015 and 2016 before he signed for Bayern Munich, with the German World Cup winning centre-back later admitting he rejected an offer to sign for the Old Trafford club in favour of staying in Germany.

Now history has repeated itself, with Bild reporting Hummels decided to turn down United once again as he was keen to play Champions League football next season and was keen to return to Dortmund.

The claim that United were keen to sign Hummels this summer would suggest the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer are open to signing experienced performers despite suggestions the club has changed its transfer policy to target youthful performers.

Daniel James became United's first signing of this summer when the 21-year-old signed from Swansea earlier this month, with the club expected to complete a £50m move for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the coming days.

Yet if the reports are accurate and United were in the mix to sign Hummels once again, it confirms that the club are still in the market to capture proven performers despite their interest in reducing the age of their squad.

Meanwhile, the future of keeper David De Gea remains uncertain amid reports that the Spanish keeper is set to be offered a lucrative new contract to stay at the club.

United are also weighing up what to do with club record signing Paul Pogba after he declared he wanted to "try a new challenge" next season, with their interest in Sporting’s midfield playmaker Bruno Fernandes evidence that they are considering their options in the expectation that Pogba may leave.

Online Editors