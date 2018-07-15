West Ham break transfer record as they swoop for Brazilian midfielder

West Ham have announced the club-record signing of midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio.

The 25-year-old, a one-time Brazil international, has joined the Premier League side on a four-year deal after spending five seasons in Serie A.

Anderson is the seventh signing since Manuel Pellegrini took over as manager earlier this summer.

He told the club's official website: "West Ham is a club with a lot of tradition, lots of great players have played here, like Bobby Moore, Carlos Tevez and (Paolo) Di Canio.

"They were great players and idols here, and I'm aiming big. Who knows? Maybe I could hit their heights and be a legend here too. I'm really happy to be here. It's a dream come true."

