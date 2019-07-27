'We are not in this fantasia land' - Jurgen Klopp questions how big-spending rivals finance their transfers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has questioned the spending power of some of his side's biggest rivals, as he admits they are not in a position top target big money transfer this summer.

Klopp led Liverpool to Champions League glory last June and while that triumph contributed to a £200m-plus windfall for the club in a season that also saw them finish second in the Premier League, he has conceded sides like Manchester City, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are working to different transfer rules that he operates with at Anfield.

"I can't say anything about what other teams are doing. I don't know how they do it," he stated.

"We have to pay bills. Sorry. Everybody has to pay bills; we have to pay bills. We invested money in this team. Now it looks like we are not. But we are not in this fantasia land where you just get whatever you want.

"You cannot do it constantly. It looks like there are four clubs in the world who can do it constantly. Madrid, Barcelona, (Man) City and PSG. Whatever they need, they do. You cannot compare that. That is the situation.

"It is not a criticism. I know how people will take it, that I am jealous or whatever. I am not at all jealous. There is no guarantee we won't draw with Leicester on a snowy pitch because we make five new signings.

"There will be average games, but that doesn't mean we need different players. It only means we need a team that is ready that day. And that is what we have to do. We have to make sure."

While Klopp insisted he does not want to make big changes to a side that collected 97 points in the Premier League last season, he has expressed some frustration that other clubs appear to have unlimited transfer budgets, despite their need to follow financial fair play rules.

"This year is not the end of Liverpool FC," added Klopp. "Next year there will be another transfer window. This team is really good and we have invested a lot in it. Now we have to work with that.

"Shall we sell five players to make space for five new ones? Send me a list and tell me who the ones you want to have out. They would send back a blank paper because they want to keep all and bring in the next ones."

