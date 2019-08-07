Understanding the transfer triangle featuring Philippe Coutinho, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes

The transfer window has moved into overdrive ahead of the 5pm deadline on Thursday and most of the attention has now fallen on three players who could make or break this season for Tottenham and Manchester United.

As it emerged on Tuesday morning that United had turned their attentions to signing Tottenham midfielder Christain Eriksen, the alarm bells starting ringing for Spurs fans frustrated by their club's lack of activity in another transfer window.

While Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele arrived for a club record fee in excess of £60m, Tottenham have failed to back up links with a host of high profile players by getting deals over the line and that made the prospect of Eriksen's exit all the more worrying.

Yet a few hours after Eriksen's links with United emerged, the mood among Tottenham fans switched to excitement as Sporting midfielder Bruno Ferdnades was rumoured to have agreed personal terms on a move to Spurs and then Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho was linked with loan switch to link up with Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Moves for Fernandes and Coutinho set pulses racing among Spurs supporters and appeared to suggest last season's Champions League runners-up are making contingency plans in case Eriksen leaves.

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho. Photo: Reuters

With the Danish midfielder's current contract set to expire next summer and strong suggestions that he will not sign a new deal, Tottenham have been expected to cash in on Eriksen in this transfer window and that could spark their back-up plan to click into place.

Independent.ie have been informed by sources close to Tottenham that no deal for Eriksen to join United has been agreed, but they would not deny suggestions that Fernandes and Coutinho were on their wanted list if a deal needs to be finalised by Thursday.

So while Tottenham's interest in Fernandes and Coutinho may only be pursued if Eriksen leaves, the possibility of these deals becoming a reality appears to be edging closer.

Yet former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker believes Eriksen's move to United may not be concluded by Thursday, as he told Goal.com that the transfer rumour mill will throw up a lot of false leads in the next 48 hours.

"There is no point speculating on something that might happen when we have only for until Thursday afternoon to wait to find out whether they will happen," stated Lineker.

"There are a lot of ifs and buts in the stories linking Eriksen with Manchester United and I tend to ignore these rumours until they actually happen.

"I know from my contacts within the game how transfers work and clubs will have lists of players of who they want in different positions and they will work down that list until they get the one they want.

"So while Eriksen might be on that transfer list for Manchester United, the chances are they might not get him and there is no point in speculating on whether moving to United would be a step up for Eriksen as it will probably never happen.

"If this moves goes through, then you can give a verdict and discuss what it all means, but there is a 95 per-cent chance it will never happen, so there is probably no point in us speculating on what it would mean at this stage."

Online Editors