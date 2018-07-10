Transfer round-up: Manchester United eye up move for Croatian midfielder

Manchester United are being linked this morning with another World Cup name in Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic, and once again it appears to be a cut-price deal.

Juventus are currently looking at ways to revamp their attack - more on that shortly - and one player who could be on his way out is Mandzukic. With interest in Matteo Darmian, the Mirror claims that a swap deal could be on the cards this summer.

United have already entered one transfer battle with Liverpool as the race to sign Nabil Fekir from Lyon simmers throughout the summer, but it looks as though Jose Mourinho is ready to go toe-to-toe with Jurgen Klopp in another face-off to land one of the World Cup's brightest stars.

With Xherdan Shaqiri looking to leave relegated Stoke City, Mourinho is eyeing a low-cost bid for the Swiss international, according to the Sun.

Shaqiri is available for £12m and after impressing in Russia, his stock appears to have risen onto the Old Trafford radar.

Fernando Torres has joined Japanese J-League side Sagan Tosu on a free transfer.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea man left his second spell at Atletico Madrid at the end of the domestic season.

"We have had offers from every continent. My new team will be Sagan Tosu of Japan," the 34-year-old Torres said on Tuesday.

"I have had offers from France, Germany and even one from Spain but at no point did I ever think about going to another European team.

"I wanted a new challenge in a completely different place."

One club who will have a big say on how the summer transfer window plays out is Paris Saint-Germain. They could yet choose to sell one of Neymar or Kylian Mbappe if Real Madrid come calling, and if they do they will be armed with more money than ever before and ready to bring in their next big-name signing.

That man, according to Goal, is Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, but the France international is being valued at £100m if he is to leave the club this summer.

Independent News Service