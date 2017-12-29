Transfer round-up: Daniel Sturridge looks set for Liverpool exit while Everton close in on €30m man
Southampton are looking to bring Theo Walcott back to the South East following the sale of Virgil van Dijk, the Mirror says.
The club have reportedly expressed an interest with Arsenal in a bid to secure a loan or transfer deal for the £140,000-a-week forward in January.
It comes on the back of the sale of Van Dijk to Liverpool for £75 million, but the Saints may need to look elsewhere to spend their cash with Everton and West Ham also said to be interested in the 28-year-old.
Meanwhile, Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge could be swapping places with former team-mate Virgil van Dijk, with Southampton also said to be interested in bringing the striker to St Mary's in a loan deal until the end of the season.
The Telegraph reports that Southampton are looking to bolster their attacking positions and with Sturridge finding it difficult to make the starting XI at Liverpool, he could be tempted by Mauricio Pellegrino's apparent offer.
Everton are hoping to bring Cenk Tosun to the Premier League for £25 million, the Mirror claims.
Following the departure of Romelu Lukaku, the Toffees have struggled to find a suitable replacement, but Sam Allardyce appears hopeful the Besiktas forward could be his first signing as new boss at Goodison Park.
