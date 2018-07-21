Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their chase for Chelsea's Willian.

Transfer round-up: Blow for Manchester United in hunt for Willian, Wenger to Japan and Spurs chase Zaha

Barcelona are said to be ready to make a third for the Brazilian winger worth in excess of £55m, according to Sky Sports.

Jose Mourinho is a known admirer and is interested in bringing him to Old Trafford this summer.

Arsene Wenger is in contention to become manager of Japan's national team, according to the Daily Mail.

Since leaving the Gunners after 22 years, the Frenchman has been linked with Real Madrid and Paris St Germain.

However, with at least Real now ruled out, speculation over an advance by the Japan FA has emerged.

Several Chinese clubs are also said to fancy the 68-year-old, who reportedly rejected a £30million offer to go to the Far East two years ago.

Tottenham are said to have joined the race for Crystal Palace's £60million-rated Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivorian was reported to be at the top of new Everton boss Marco Silva's target list.

According to the Daily Mirror, Spurs are now also plotting a swoop.

The rival part-exchange bids could see spurs offer Moussa Sissoko in a swap, while Everton could put Yannick Bolasie on the table, the paper says.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims Ivory coast star Zaha, 25, wants to leave Selhurst Park - although bosses could hold out for up to £70million.

Everton have stepped up their summer transfer activity by bidding a club-record £50m for Richarlison and stepping up talks with Barcelona pair Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina over moves to Goodison Park.

The Toffees have had a significant shake-up this off-season with the hiring of Marco Silva as manager and sporting director Marcel Brands.

Wayne Rooney was among the big-name departures as a squad that had some expensive surgery last year but it doesn’t appear to have put off owner Farhad Moshiri, who is pumping more money into the club’s transfer budget to try and compete for a Champions League spot

Independent News Service