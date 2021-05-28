Transfer round-up: Man City's £100m hunt for Jack Grealish and Liverpool to boost defence with Konate signing

Jack Grealish has emerged as Manchester City’s big midfield target this summer and the Premier League champions are ready to make the Aston Villa star English football's first £100 million player.

City contest their first Champions League final against Chelsea tomorrow night and are determined to add more quality to an already outstanding squad.

Pep Guardiola is a long-time admirer of Grealish and the City manager wants the 25-year-old at the hub of what he hopes will become the second great team of his reign in Manchester.

Villa handed Grealish a lucrative new contract last September and the club captain still has four years to run on his deal. He is a talisman at Villa Park and the club will not want to sell their local hero for anything less than a new British transfer record.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is also firmly in City's sights after the England captain last week revealed his desire to quit north London in search of silverware.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate and have triggered his release clause of £36m, according to reports in England.

The 22-year-old French defender will now complete the formalities of the deal and is expected to be announced as Jurgen Klopp's first summer signing in the next 48 hours.

Liverpool have been looking to strengthen in central defence after losing Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to injury this season and Konate represents the first major summer investment by any of the Premier League's top sides.