Romelu Lukaku has left Manchester United for Inter Milan in the biggest move of the day with the deal worth a reported £74million.

Transfer Deadline Day Round-Up: Spurs and Arsenal both add two to their ranks and Lukaku finally leaves Man United

The Premier League club announced the Belgium striker's departure two years after signing from Everton for £75million.

The 26-year-old scored 42 goals in 96 games for United but had been linked with a move away for most of the summer and he did not feature in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pre-season plans.

The former Chelsea forward, who had also been linked with Juventus, has signed a five-year deal with the Serie A club.

Arsenal pulled off the surprise signing of David Luiz from Chelsea after agreeing a fee with their London rivals for the Brazilian defender.

The Gunners also landed highly-rated full-back Kieran Tierney on a long-term deal from Celtic for a Scottish record transfer fee said to be in the region of £25m.

Tottenham were also busy and a season-long loan deal for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso was completed, while the highly-rated Ryan Sessegnon moved from Fulham on a six-year deal. Josh Onomah moved the other way.

Paulo Dybala's protracted move, which would have been a real marquee signing, fell through after Juventus chose not to sell him after they missed out on Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Still, the additions of Lo Celso and Sessegnon made a real statement following the earlier capture of club-record signing Tanguy N'Dombele from Lyon, falling in line with boss Mauricio Pochettino's demands for them to "act like a big club" following their move into their new stadium last season.

Lo Celso has been a summer-long target for Spurs and they finally got their man on an initial loan that could turn into a £55million move next summer.

The Argentina international scored 17 goals for Betis last season and is keen to work with his compatriot Pochettino in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Andy Carroll completed an emotional move back to boyhood club Newcastle.

The 30-year-old, a free agent following his release by West Ham at the end of last season, scored 31 goals in 80 league appearances for the Magpies before joining Liverpool for £35million in 2011.

Carroll's career has been hampered by injuries since leaving St James' Park and the Magpies were thought to have carefully examined his medical records before completing the one-year deal.

In other business on Tyneside, new boss Steve Bruce also signed Sweden full-back Emil Krafth from French side Amiens for a fee understood to be in the region of £5million.

Champions Manchester City signed former England goalkeeper Scott Carson, 33, on a year-long loan from Derby while Brighton secured the services of Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy on a similar season-long deal, with Mooy also signing a new deal with his parent club.

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater moved to Burnley on loan but Everton looked to have failed to sign Manchester United's Marcos Rojo.

Everton had also been linked with Arsenal's Alex Iwobi and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and completed the Iwobi deal for a fee in the region of £35m while Palace refused to sanction Zaha leaving.

Leicester have signed Belgium midfielder Dennis Praet on a five-year deal from Serie A club Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee thought to be around £18million.

The 25-year-old began his senior career at Belgian side Anderlecht and joined Sampdoria in 2016, where he made 107 appearances and scored four goals.

He has made three senior appearances for Belgium, making his debut in a 3-1 friendly win against Iceland in November 2014.

Praet became Leicester's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of defender James Justin, winger Ayoze Perez and midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Premier League newcomers Sheffield United also completed a deal to sign midfielder Muhamed Besic on a season-long loan from Everton.

The Bosnia international, who joined the Merseysiders in 2014, spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough.

PA Media