Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has sealed a loan move to West Bromwich Albion, after turning down a switch to Newcastle.

'This felt like the right fit' - Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge completes his loan move to West Bromwich Albion

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez was confident of sealing a move for Sturridge until West Brom boss Alan Pardew made a rival bid that persuaded the striker to move to the Hawthorns.

Sturridge had fallen a long way down the pecking order at Anfield and, as a result of injury and subsequent non-selection, has not featured since the Champions League match with Spartak Moscow on December 6th. Sturridge was born in Birmingham and still has family ties there, and that is believed to have influenced his decision, with Pardew delighted by the deal.

“I hope our fans can understand that we are fighting to stay in the Premier League, not just on the pitch but in the market place as well,” said the Baggies boss. “This is a big coup for us and I speak for my staff and my players and say ‘thank you’ to Daniel for agreeing to assist us in League and Cup.

“He has fantastic talent and will strengthen our ambitions on both fronts.” Sturridge stated that joining the Baggies and returning to his home city felt like a natural fit.

“This felt like the right fit,” he said. “I’ve got friends here I’ve played with before, the manager spoke very well, the challenge with the team and the style of play . . . I just felt this was the right fit for me.” Independent.ie revealed earlier on Monday that Sturridge was on the brink of a move to West Brom, with the possibility of a permanent move to the club also mentioned by both clubs.

Online Editors