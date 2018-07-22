Stoke City complete deal for Ireland winger James McClean

Stoke have signed winger James McClean from West Brom for an initial £5million.

Republic of Ireland international McClean, 29, has agreed a four-year contract with Stoke, who confirmed the transfer fee could reach £6m.

"The Potters have paid an initial £5million for the 29-year-old Republic of Ireland winger, although the fee could rise to £6million with add-ons," the Sky Bet Championship club said on their official website.

"McClean has signed a four-year contract and follows Peter Etebo, Benik Afobe and Adam Federici in checking-in at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the 2018/19 season."

