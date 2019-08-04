Simon Mignolet leaves Liverpool in a move that could open a door for Irish youngster Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet said his farewells to his team-mates after Sunday's Community Shield game and Wembley and has completed a move to Club Brugge.

Mingolet has hinted that he was keen to leave Liverpool in search of regular first-team football after spending last season as No.2 to first-choice keeper Alisson Becker and a move back to his Belgian homeland provides a solution that has satisfied all parties.

A deal that could be worth up to £8m has been agreed for the 31-year-old keeper who has played 204 games for Liverpool and collected a Champions League winners' medal last season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was keen to keep Mignolet at the club, but his departure appears to open the door for Irish youngster Caoimhin Kelleher to press his claims to be the club's new No.2.

Goalkeepers' union: Ireland U-21 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher with his Liverpool team-mates Simon Mignolet and Allison (C) celebrating with the Champions League trophy in Madrid on Saturday night. Photo: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Even though sources close to Liverpool have suggested they will look to sign an experienced back-up keeper for Alisson before the 11pm deadline on Thursday, Kelleher could emerge as a key player for Klopp this season if they fail to get a deal over the line in the next few days.

Kelleher is currently battling to recover from a wrist injury that has denied him a chance to make an impression in Klopp's first team during the pre-season matches.

Online Editors