Shane Long on verge of move to Championship side Bournemouth

Shane Long could be on his way out of Southampton today, just eight months after he signed a new two-year deal, with Bournemouth keen to sign the Ireland international.

Ahead of the close of the transfer window in England at 11pm tonight, Southampton have been strongly linked with a move for Cherries player Josh King, who is out of contract with Bournemouth at the end of the season, and a Long move to Bournemouth could be part of that deal.

Saints boss Ralf Hassenhuttl handed Long (34) a contract extension last year which was due to keep the Ireland striker at St Mary's until 2022, but with the lack of game time at the Premier League side, Long may agree to a move to the Championship side.

