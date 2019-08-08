Sport Transfer Window

Romelu Lukaku is officially an Inter Milan player as transfer from Manchester United is confirmed

Romelu Lukaku’s time at Manchester United has come to an end (Martin Rickett/PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has completed his big-money switch to Inter Milan, the Serie A side have announced.

Just two years after arriving at Old Trafford from Everton, the 26-year-old this summer made clear his desire to move to pastures new.

Antonio Conte's men finally struck a deal that Independent Sport understands could reach 80 million euros (£73.75million) and includes a sell-on clause. Lukaku's existing sell-on means that a bonus windfall of £5m is due to his former club Everton.

Lukaku has signed a contract until 2024 with Inter and hopes to take them back to the top of the Italian game.

"Inter were the only club I wanted, because Inter is Not For Everyone," he said.

"I'm here to bring the Nerazzurri back to the top."

PA Media

