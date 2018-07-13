Real Madrid issue statement clarifying their position on Neymar

Speculation has suggested the European champions may make a move for Paris St Germain's Brazil international forward, following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

However, Real have moved to set the record straight - stressing the "excellent relationship" they have with the French champions as they continue to be linked with the former Barcelona man.

A statement, issued on Friday evening, read: "In the face of the constant reports linking PSG's Neymar Jr. to our club, Real Madrid C.F. wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player.

"The two clubs enjoy an excellent relationship and, as such, if Real Madrid were at any stage to consider securing the services of a PSG player, they would approach the club in the first instance."

Press Association