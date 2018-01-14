RB Leipzig confirm Naby Keita will not join Liverpool until the end of the season
RB Leipzig will not allow midfielder Naby Keita to join Liverpool this month, the Bundesliga club's sports director Ralf Rangnick has announced.
The Guinea international is set to link up with Liverpool from July 1 after the Premier League outfit agreed a big-money deal to sign him last August.
Liverpool, who sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona earlier this month, were keen to bring the transfer forward to secure Keita's services this month, but Rangnick has stepped in to set the record straight.
Rangnick said on the club's official website: "We won't allow Liverpool to sign him early, even though they have shown renewed interest to bring him in during this transfer window.
"As everyone knows, we are not a selling club, therefore it would only have been possible had we reached a mutual agreement involving an exorbitant additional fee. That is not the case."
The 22-year-old enhanced his reputation as one of Europe's hottest properties last season, helping Leipzig finished second in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League.
OFFICIAL: Naby #Keïta will remain an #RBLeipzig player until 30th June 2018. We wish to put the speculation about a January move to @LFC to bed. pic.twitter.com/Cilx09m24e— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 14, 2018
Press Association
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Transfer round-up: Liverpool enter race for Alexis Sanchez as Manchester United abandon Griezmann bid
- 'He was scary' - Former referee Graham Poll opens up on how he tried to control Roy Keane
- Alexis Sanchez not in Arsenal squad as he tries to force through move to Manchester United