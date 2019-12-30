Mino Raiola rejects claims he was the reason why Erling Braut Haaland turned down Manchester United move

Haaland rejected an offer to link up with his former Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he signed for Bundesliga side Borrusia Dortmund on Monday, with the UK media reporting on Tuesday that Raiola's role in negotiations was one of the reasons why the deal was not completed by United chiefs.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Wodward has done several lucrative deals with Raiola in recent years, including the lavish £89m transfer that saw Paul Pogba return to the club from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

Yet Haaland opted against following the path to Old Trafford, with Raiola keen to insist he should not be blamed for the striker's decision to move to the Bundesliga.

Mino Raiola. AFP/Getty Images

"I do not know if Manchester United are briefing this but if they are then they are covering their own loss and that I find strange and disappointing," Raiola told Sky Sports.

"I don't understand all the fuss. We had 12 clubs interested in him and we had talks with all of them. I don't understand in England why there is such a buzz about why he chose Borussia Dortmund. Maybe there will be a time for him to come to the Premier League.

"The club that he had the most direct contact with him was United. They spoke to him the most. Everybody had the chance to talk to him in person.

"We let that happen especially when he knows Ole. Clearly he felt that at this moment it was not the right step in his career. There is nothing against Manchester United or Ole.

"He chose Borussia Dortmund ahead of them and other clubs and I'm very happy because he is going to the club he wanted to go to and that is best for him right now. If he wanted to go to Manchester United I would have been obliged to take him to Manchester United but he did not.

"At the end, it is the athlete, it is the player that has to have the best feeling and the ultimate decision. We had serious talks with everybody and on the same grounds."

Raiola went on to suggest claims he does not get on with United transfer chief Woodward, as he stated his belief that there is a perception he has too much influence in high profile transfers.

"I have never entered into details of negotiations so I will not do that now. I also feel I don't have to defend myself on this kind of politics," he added.

"There was no fall-out between me and Ed Woodward. It was just a normal negotiation and the player has chosen a different path. If they want to blame someone then, fine, blame me but the player is happy. He has made his choice and we went through a normal process."

Paul Pogba was absent again from the Manchester United squad for their victory over Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

The agent also insisted he was not looking to move Pogba on from United in the upcoming transfer window, as he insisted the French World Cup winner was not eyeing up a move to Real Madrid next month.

"Paul has always respected Manchester United just as Manchester United has also always respected Paul and the only one that talks for Manchester United and for Paul is Ole, because he comments in the paper and in the press," he added.

"I go by what he (Solskjaer) says. He (Pogba) will not move, and that's okay. We are good with them.

"I only know that Paul respects him, loves him for what he has done in the past with him. And that's it, that's the only thing I know about Ole."

The same reports citing Raiola for being behind Haaland's decision to reject United also suggested the club may not make any signings in the January transfer window, despite boss Solskjaer confirming he hoped to be active with player recruitment next month.

Online Editors