Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has been among the most talked about players in this summer's transfer window, but he has finally resolved his future as he flew into Turin to complete his transfer to Juventus.

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has been among the most talked about players in this summer's transfer window, but he has finally resolved his future as he flew into Turin to complete his transfer to Juventus.

Matthijs de Ligt flies in to seal his transfer as months of speculation over his future finally ends

Dutch centre-back De Ligt has been strongly linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, with his agent Mino Raiola at the centre of another mega-money move that stalled after it appeared he was ready to sign for Juventus last month.

That delay sparked speculation that he was swaying towards a move to United or PSG in the last few weeks, but he arrived in Turin on Tuesday night to sign a lucrative contract that will make him the second highest-paid player at the club behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

A £63m deal has been thrashed out between Ajax and Juventus, with the player now set to undergo his medical at the J Center on Wednesday before he is unveiled as the club's latest high profile signing.

Juve took the slightly unusual step of confirming the agreement for the player before he signed his contract, as they filmed his arrival on a private jet in Turin, and posted the moment on their social media platforms.

There was even a brief comment from De Ligt as he declared he was 'really happy to be here' before giving the waiting video camera the thumbs up.

New Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has given the green light to the De Ligt deal, even though talks over the move were at an advanced stage before he left Chelsea to take over as head coach of the reigning Serie A champions.

De Ligt will be joined at Juventus by Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has linked up with his new team-mates for the first time in recent days after his free transfer from Arsenal.

Online Editors