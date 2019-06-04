Manchester United move ahead of Liverpool, City and Tottenham in James Maddison pursuit

United have made the 22-year-old their new priority, and he is likely to cost close to £60million if he leaves the King Power this summer. No official bid has been made yet, and this is still the early stage of enquiries and discussions about the transfer.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, who have all followed Maddison since he was a teenager at Coventry City, try to match United's early interest.

Leicester bought Maddison for £20m from Norwich City last summer and he has shone in his first season in the Premier League, creating more goalscoring chances than anyone else in the league.

He forced his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad and this summer he will be with the under-21s at the European Championship in Italy.

Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer want more young British players at United next season. They wanted Jadon Sancho, but the teenage winger is reluctant to move to Old Trafford. So Woodward has turned his attention to Daniel James and the 22-year-old Maddison.

Independent News Service