Manchester United make their stance clear in their pursuit of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld

United have been in talks with Spurs over a deal for their 29-year-old centre-back for several weeks and while the player is keen to seal a move to Old Trafford, the price tag has proved to be a major sticking point.

Reports have suggested that United have offered a deal of around £55m for Alderweireld, yet Independent.ie understands the deal on the table falls well short of that before add-ons that Spurs believe may be not realistic.

Tottenham believe Alderweireld should be valued close to the £75m Liverpool paid to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton last January, but United are not willing to consider that kind of offer and Spurs are aware that they will consider alternative options unless a breakthrough is make imminently.