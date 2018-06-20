Sport Transfer Window

Wednesday 20 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Sweden SWE 1

South Korea KOR 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Panama PAN 0

REPORT

Tunisia TUN 1

England ENG 2

REPORT

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Manchester United expected to confirm their second big money signing of the summer imminently

Kevin Palmer

Manchester United are believed to be close to confirming the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Fred, with an announcement expected to come this week.

The Old Trafford club revealed that an agreement had been reached for a deal to sign Fred earlier this month, but there has been a delay in confirming the deal as the fine details of the agreement between the player and Shakhtar were discusses.

Now United insiders are suggesting they will look to confirm Fred as a United player imminently, even though he is currently away with with the Brazil national team at the World Cup finals in Russia.

Fred will become United's second major signing of the summer after the capture of defender Diogo Dalot, with manager Jose Mourinho being kept up-to-date on transfer activity while he works as a pundit for Russia Today at the World Cup.

Fred has caught the attention of Jose Mourinho (Adam Davy/EMPICS)

Independent.ie revealed earlier this month that United would walk away from a possible deal to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld unless Spurs dropped their £75m asking price for the 29-year-old centre-back and there have been no new developments in that deal in recent days.

Alderweireld has persistently made it clear that he will not consider any transfer options while he is away with Belgium at the World Cup, but United sources have confirmed they have several options under consideration as they look to strengthen their defence.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News are reporting that United have offered keeper David De Gea a £380,000-a-week deal to stay at the club, amid fresh transfer links with Real Madrid.

Online Editors

