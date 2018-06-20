Manchester United expected to confirm their second big money signing of the summer imminently

Manchester United are believed to be close to confirming the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Fred, with an announcement expected to come this week.

The Old Trafford club revealed that an agreement had been reached for a deal to sign Fred earlier this month, but there has been a delay in confirming the deal as the fine details of the agreement between the player and Shakhtar were discusses.

Now United insiders are suggesting they will look to confirm Fred as a United player imminently, even though he is currently away with with the Brazil national team at the World Cup finals in Russia. Fred will become United's second major signing of the summer after the capture of defender Diogo Dalot, with manager Jose Mourinho being kept up-to-date on transfer activity while he works as a pundit for Russia Today at the World Cup.

Fred has caught the attention of Jose Mourinho (Adam Davy/EMPICS) Independent.ie revealed earlier this month that United would walk away from a possible deal to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld unless Spurs dropped their £75m asking price for the 29-year-old centre-back and there have been no new developments in that deal in recent days. Alderweireld has persistently made it clear that he will not consider any transfer options while he is away with Belgium at the World Cup, but United sources have confirmed they have several options under consideration as they look to strengthen their defence.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News are reporting that United have offered keeper David De Gea a £380,000-a-week deal to stay at the club, amid fresh transfer links with Real Madrid.

Online Editors