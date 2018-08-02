'Manchester United are making trouble' - Leicester boss takes light-hearted approach to Harry Maguire rumours

Claude Puel have joked "Manchester United are making trouble" with their interest in Harry Maguire, as he defended Leicester City's reluctance to sell the England football star.

Jose Mourinho is desperate for a new central defender this summer and, with little over a week left in the transfer window, Maguire is one of the names on his list, along with Yerry Mina and Toby Alderweireld.

However, the £65m price-tag on Maguire has put the Old Trafford side off somewhat, with Leicester adamant they do not want to sell the 25-year-old.

And following Leicester's 1-1 draw with Valencia in their only pre-season game at the King Power Stadium, Puel gave an update on Maguire's future.

He told Sky Sports: "I think perhaps United wanted to make trouble before our game!

"It's not the thing to try to make trouble but I think he's a better player for us.

"It's our intent to keep him and just a few days before the start of the season it would not be a good thing for the squad, for confidence and for Leicester football club."

