Lyon President explains why Nabil Fekir won't sign for Liverpool before the World Cup

Liverpool will have to wait until after the World Cup to land winger Nabil Fekir.

It had been reported that the Frenchman would complete his move to Anfield before the tournament kicks off in Russia, but Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas today (Thursday) said that it was far from a done deal.

"The record is at a standstill, there is no way forward," said Jean-Michel Aulas. "The record will certainly not close during the World Cup and I do not think there is any change before the World Cup. (We) have not set a base price because we have not discussed this yet."

Earlier this week, Fekir's agent Jean-Pierre Bernes insisted discussions between Lyon and Liverpool are ongoing. "We will go with Nabil to Liverpool or elsewhere, only when there will be an agreement with the Lyon and they me the green light," stated Bernes, in quotes appearing on Le Progres.

Meanwhile, Xherdan Shaqiri has been offered to Liverpool and Everton as his representatives look to find him a Premier League club. The Swiss winger was part of the Stoke City side relegated last season and has been clear about his plans to exercise a relegation release clause written into his contract with the Potters.

The 26-year-old spent three years with Stoke in which they twice finished as a top-half team before last year’s capitulation. Southampton and West Ham are also aware of the wideman’s situation but know that Shaqiri would prefer to remain in the north-west to avoid moving homes.

He may have little choice, with clubs on the continent baulking at his wage demands of over £100k per week.

Neither Liverpool nor Everton would struggle to find the £12m fee needed to keep Shaqiri in the Premier League, so much will depend on the player’s ambitions and how he fits into the plans of the two clubs.

