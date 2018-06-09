Liverpool's £53m move for Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir in doubt as club hesitates after medical

Liverpool 's £53 million move for Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir is in doubt after the club hesitated on concluding the deal after his medical.

Fekir was due to be confirmed as Liverpool's latest signing on Friday. A deal was agreed between the clubs, as were personal terms with the player, and members of the Anfield medical department have spent the last two days in France to oversee what were presumed the final formalities.

Instead of the anticipated arrival of a club statement confirming the latest transfer coup, enough concerns have materialised over the last 24 hours to ensure the signing has not gone ahead as planned. Liverpool are offering no indication as to the nature of the problem.

Fekir sustained a serious injury to his right knee when playing for France three years ago. It is unclear at this stage if Liverpool's caution is in any way related to this past injury problem. The club hoped to conclude the transfer before the World Cup, where Fekir is representing France. Negotiations had intensified in the last few days leading to an agreement, although Lyon's president Jean-Michel Aulas gave a hint the move was not as clear-cut as suggested when stating claims Fekir had already left were premature.

Confirmed: Emre Can to leave Liverpool this summer France play their final warm-up game against USA on Saturday ahead of travelling to Russia. Now Liverpool must ponder if the late hitch means the deal is merely shelved pending further discussions.

Fekir was expected to be the latest exciting arrival from France following Fabinho's £40m switch from Monaco. Liverpool's midfield would have a fresh new look with Naby Keita already signed from RB Leipzig. Now manager Jurgen Klopp will be assessing if the Fekir deal can proceed or Liverpool must switch to alternative targets as they continue the hunt for a new No 10. Fekir seemed to fit the bill.

One midfielder leaving Liverpool is Emre Can after the club confirmed the end of his Anfield career. The midfielder is preparing to join Juventus on a free transfer.

The German was unable to agree a new deal and departs after a four year stay on Merseyside. Liverpool have already replaced him with Fabinho.

Telegraph.co.uk