Liverpool willing to fork out £45million and sign Spanish full back as back-up to Andy Robertson

The reported fee for the Spaniard dwarfs that the Kop spent on first-choice left-full Roberston, who cost just £8million when he joined from Hull City in 2017.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made it clear he needs to strengthen his Champions League-winning side if they are to compete for a Premier League title once again with Manchester City next season.

And after releasing Alberto Moreno, Klopp has made left-full a position he needs cover in with the Guardian reporting that Anfied chiefs "are undismayed by the 22-year‑old’s release clause of £45m".

Meanwhile, Mainz's Jean-Philippe Gbamin is another Liverpool target according to the player's agent.

"In January 2018 Klopp called Mainz and wanted to commit him as a centre-back, who also helps out in midfield," agent Bernard Collignon is reported to have told Fussball Transfers.

"But Mainz did not want to let him go in the middle of the relegation battle. In the summer, Liverpool signed on to Fabinho. I had meetings with Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton and many other clubs.

"He is in the shortlist. However, not as a top candidate, because its exact position is unclear."

