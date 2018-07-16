Liverpool linked with three World Cup stars including a French winner

Liverpool have been linked with a trio of top talent now that the World Cup is over and the Premier League transfer rumours again ramp up.

First up and Liverpool's transfer saga of the summer is rumbling on with Nabil Fekir's chances of a move to Anfield not over yet. A transfer for the Lyon star was close to being agreed at the start of June but was said to have collapsed due to worries over his history with knee injuries. That, according to the Mirror, doesn't mean he won't be in a red shirt next season.

They claim Liverpool may return for the France World Cup star if the original deal was restructured and they were allowed to pay the fee over the duration of his contract, depending on his fitness. The article also claims that Lyon President Jean Michel Aulas will not stand in the way of Fekir's dream switch to Merseyside. Fekir was used as a substitute in six of France's seven World Cup games, including as an 81st minute replacement for Olivier Giroud in Sunday's final.

Next up is a player who was on show for France's opponents in the World Cup decider. Reports in Turkey, via the Mirror, claim that the Reds have increased their offer for Croatia defender Domagoj Vida to £20m. The 28-year-old signed for Besiktas from Dynamo Kiev on a free transfer in January and is now also said to be wanted by Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. Vida started six of Croatia's seven World Cup games as the partner of current Liverpool centre-half Dejan Lovren.

Finally, again linked with Liverpool is Roma goalkeeper Alisson. That's not particularly new as the Brazilian stopper has been linked with the Reds since Karius' Champions League final blunders but now reports in Italy have claimed that Liverpool have been in contact with his current club Roma to register their interest.

Il Romanista say that Liverpool's offer totals over €70m with the 25-year-old expected to earn almost €6m per year if he makes the move to Anfield. The same article also says that Chelsea are interested in Alisson but that Liverpool are in pole position to secure his signature.

Online Editors