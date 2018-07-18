Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Brazil and Roma keeper Alisson, but they have not revived their interest in signing Lyon's Nabil Fekir since the deal fell through last month.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Brazil and Roma keeper Alisson, but they have not revived their interest in signing Lyon's Nabil Fekir since the deal fell through last month.

Liverpool have not revived their interest in Nabil Fekir as they close in on a deal to sign Alisson

Anfield insiders have told Independent.ie that the club are not expecting to make further signings before the August 9th transfer deadline, with Alisson's record breaking transfer adding to the arrivals of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri in an active summer of trading for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp was keen to get his transfer business done quickly, with Liverpool 's decision makers keen to make their transfer moves without fanfare and media speculation around potential deals.

Liverpool have moved to solve their goalkeeper problem by making a world-record £62 million bid for Roma’s Alisson

Liverpool chiefs were left red-faced as they were forced to issue a public apology to Southampton FC following an unsolicited approach for defender Virgil van Dijk last summer and that experience changed the way Anfield decisions conducted their transfer dealings.

The signing of Fabinho from Monaco was announced without any media speculation suggesting a deal was close and their move for Alisson has been ongoing for several weeks, even though manager Klopp had stated publicly that he would keep Loris Karius as his first choice keeper for the new season.

Chelsea are also reported to have been interested in signing Alisson with their keeper Thibaut Courtois closing in on a move to Real Madrid, but the Blues withdrew their interest when they Brazilian made it clear that was keen to seal a move to Liverpool.

"I think as much as Jurgen would have wanted to be loyal and do right by the goalkeeper, he's got to go out and get another one," declared Liverpool legend Graeme Souness.

"That's simply because if Karius was to make the same mistake, or a mistake in a big game, it'd be down to the manager not correcting that situation. It's obvious to everyone - look at what happened in the Champions League final.

"So if Klopp is out to get Alisson or another top goalkeeper, he's doing the right thing."

Meanwhile, there have been reports in recent days to suggesting Liverpool had reopened talks with Lyon over a deal to sign France World Cup winning midfielder Fekir, but it has now emerged that Klopp is not expecting to make any further signings this summer.

Fekir was close to completing a move to Liverpool in June and underwent a medical ahead of the transfer, but a complication with his old knee injury halted the deal and now it appears they are not intending to revive that deal unless Lyon agree to a structured deal heavily laced with add-ons designed to protect Liverpool due to the fitness doubts over the player.

Instead, Liverpool will use the final days of this summer's truncated transfer window off-loading unwanted players, with Belgian keeper Simon Mignolet among the players expected to leave.

Online Editors