Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho used his appearance on the club's own television channel to send a firm message to his CEO Ed Woodward ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

Jose Mourinho's stark warning for Manchester United board as he says Liverpool are 'buying everybody'

Mourinho has not tried to hide his discontent at United's lack of transfer activity this summer, with Brazilian international Fred the only high profile arrival at Old Trafford so far this summer.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and Chelsea midfielder Willian among the top transfer targets he is urging United officials to sign, but there appears to be a reluctance to back the manager who failed to win a trophy last season.

Even though Spurs are open to a swap deal that would see United forward Anthony Martial, Old Trafford officials remain reluctant to sell the Frenchman to a Premier League rival, but Mourinho is continuing to push for that stance to change.

Despite the stance of his paymasters, Mourinho appears to be keen to off-load Martial and bring in one of his top targets after a breakdown in communications with the striker over the course of 2018, he offered up these comments ahead of his side's pre-season game against Bayern Munich on Sunday.

"My CEO what I want for quite a long time, he knows what I want," said Mourinho. "I know that he tries the best for me. I still have a few days to wait (for) what is going to happen.

No Anthony Martial with the Man Utd squad travelling to play Bayern Munich.



Mourinho is clearly supports a swap deal with Alderweireld/Willian so the club should back their manager. Not backing him now can only have one outcome #MUFC

"Other clubs that compete with us, they are really strong, or they already have fantastic teams and squads like Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City... or they are investing massively like for example Liverpool that is buying everything and everybody.

"So if we don't make our team better it will be a difficult season for us."

Martial's agent has made it clear that his client is keen to leave United this summer and as the striker has not made any moves to clarify those comments, it is clear that he is eager to kick-start his career away from Mourinho.

Chelsea are also reported to be eager to bring Martial to Stamford Bridge is a deal that would see Willian move to United, but the Manchester club are still reluctant to sell a player who that may believe has a brighter future in their ranks than Mourinho.

Martial was a high profile absentee as United lost 1-0 against Bayern Munich, with Mourinho clearly relieved that his side's troubled pre-season programme had now concluded.

"Finally, it's over. Finally, such a difficult pre-season is over," Mourinho told manutd.com.

"The players were, once more, brilliant. They could not have done better than what they did. (It was a) fantastic experience for the boys.

"There was a moment I was looking to the area and there was Axel at centre-back to left, Demetri at left wing-back, Garner in midfield on the left and Chong.

"At the same time it was Lewandowski on Axel, Robben on Mitchell, (Leon) Goretzka on Garner and (Niklas) Sule on Chong.

"It was fantastic, absolutely fantastic. We were playing against their best team, it was their complete squad apart from (Corentin) Tolisso."

Forward Marcus Rashford donned the number 10 shirt, with the club later confirming he would keep the squad number, previously worn by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney, for the coming season.

"Yeah, he wanted it. He always wanted it," Mourinho said of Rashford's switch from 19 to 10.

"Of course, he respected the big Rooney and then Zlatan wanted to have it.

"He was in the shadow, waiting for the opportunity and now the shirt is empty. It's something fantastic for the kid, let's give the shirt to him."

Online Editors