Liverpool should side-step any temptation to bring Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield, according to Reds goalscoring great John Aldridge.

John Aldridge gives verdict on rumours Philippe Coutinho could return to Liverpool as he identifies a top transfer target

Writing in his Sunday World column, former Ireland striker Aldridge suggests Coutinho severed his ties with Liverpool when he demanded a move away from the club mid-way through the 2017/18 season, before he sealed a £142m move to Barcelona.

Yet after a difficult 18 months in Spain, Barcelona believed to be open to offers for their club record signing this summer and there have been suggestions that a return to Liverpool could be an option for Coutinho.

"Coutinho left on a sour note as he forced his way out of the club and while he is a great player, I don't think Liverpool should blow their transfer budget on bringing him back," said Aldridge.

"None of us have forgotten that Coutinho left Liverpool in a difficult position when he jumped ship mid-way through the season, so we should not give him a simple route back to play for the European champions.

"We all trust Klopp in whatever decisions he makes, but I think adding attacking a top quality attacking option would be the way forward this summer."

Aldridge believes Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could be on Liverpool's shopping list, as he suggested the Ivory Coast star could be a great addition to Klopp's Champions League winning squad.

"Wilfried Zaha is the one I think he should go for," he added. "With Daniel Sturridge leaving the club and his huge wages coming off the weekly bill, it opens up the opportunity for Klopp to sign an out-and-out goalscorer who could offer something different if one of the front three is injured or out of form.

"Zaha has given Liverpool some real problems in the last couple of years and Klopp's ability to turn talents of his type into consistent performers has to make him the kind of player who could thrive at Anfield."

