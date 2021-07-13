Jimmy Dunne leaves Burnley to seek new challenge with Championship side QPR

Jimmy Dunne, here taking on Leicester's Jamie Vardy, is leaving Premier League side Burnley for London's QPR. Photo: PA Wire

Dundalk man Jimmy Dunne is ready for a fresh start in England after leaving Burnley to join Championship QPR.

Dunne was out of contract with Burnley despite taking a step forward last term, making his Premier League debut in a campaign where he made seven first-team appearances.

He had spent the previous years out on loan gaining experience at Accrington Stanley, Hearts and Sunderland.

Read More

However, the summer signing of fellow Irishman Nathan Collins suggested that Dunne was set to remain down Sean Dyche's pecking order and he has embarked on a new challenge with the London club.

The 23-year-old's arrival at QPR will add to the competition for compatriot Conor Masterson, who finished last season on loan at Swindon.

"The loan spells were really good for me, but where I am at now, I believe it's important to go on a journey with someone," said Dunne

"This league is going to test me and there is a lot of work for me to do but if I can concentrate on my defending I'm sure the ball playing will follow."