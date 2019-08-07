Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy has completed a move to Crystal Palace, in a deal that could be worth up to £8.5m to Everton.

Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy has completed a move to Crystal Palace, in a deal that could be worth up to £8.5m to Everton.

James McCarthy completes his move to Crystal Palace as talks continue over Wilfried Zaha's switch to Everton

Independent.ie revealed on Tuesday that McCarthy was closing in on a deal to join Palace, even though the clubs remain some way apart in their valuation of Eagles winger Wilfried Zaha.

McCarthy was initially offered to Palace as part of a deal that would bring Zaha to Goodison Park, but the Eagles are holding out for a bid in excess of £80m for their winger who is reported to have handed in a transfer request in a bid to force through the move.

Palace remain keen to hang on to their star man Zaha, but they have managed to added McCarthy to their squad in a day that also saw Roy Hodgson's side sign Spanish midfielder Victor Camarasa on loan from La Liga club Real Betis.

"I'm really pleased we've been able to bring James to the club because he's a player I've admired for a very long time," said Hodgson as the deal for McCarthy was confirmed.

"He's a player with a vast amount of Premier League experience, given his six and four years playing for Everton and Wigan respectively, and will be an excellent addition to our midfield."

📝 Welcome to Palace, James McCarthy!#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 7, 2019

Palace chairman Steve Parish also expressed his excitement with the latest arrival to the Palace ranks, as he made his fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

"James is a player we've almost managed to sign a couple of times, so I'm delighted that Roy has helped persuade him to join us on this occasion," he stated.

"He's suffered some setbacks with injury in recent years, and I genuinely believe Palace is a great place for him to restart his career – and am confident his all-action displays will make him a hit with the Palace fans."

With McCarthy's move to Palace now confirmed, all eyes now turn to Everton's efforts to lure Zaha away from Selhurst Park, with the winger reported to be keen to make the move even though he has previously hinted he favoured a switch to Arsenal.

Online Editors