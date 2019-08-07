James McCarthy's stay at Everton appears to be coming to an end, with Independent.ie understanding the Republic of Ireland midfielder is close to agreeing a deal to join Crystal Palace.

James McCarthy close to agreeing a move away from Everton as an £8.5m deal is being finalised

McCarthy's career has stalled at Everton over the past three seasons, with injuries contributing to a sorry story that has seen him make just 17 appearances in the Premier League since the start of the 2016/17 season.

Everton manager Marco Silva made it clear that he was keen for the 28-year-old to move on from the club this summer and after strong links with Palace in recent weeks, it appears a deal is close to being concluded.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson is anxious to add to his squad and has spoken publicly about the club's need to bolster his options ahead of the new season, with McCarthy's Premier League experience adding to his appeal.

While Everton are trying to sign Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, we understand the McCarthy deal is a separate negotiation at this stage and the two deals do not have to be completed in tandem.

The Goodison Park club are yet to have made an offer that satisfies Palace for Zaha, with their £75m price tag on the Ivory Coast winger and his desire to move to a club playing regular European football working against the Toffees in their audacious transfer effort.

