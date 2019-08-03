Graeme Souness believes Harry Maguire will be an 'outstanding' signing for Manchester United, with his £80m transfer from Leicester set to be confirmed imminently.

Graeme Souness believes Harry Maguire will be an 'outstanding' signing for Manchester United, with his £80m transfer from Leicester set to be confirmed imminently.

'It is not for me to say it is too much' - Graeme Souness believes Harry Magure will be 'outstanding' signing

Maguire was at United's Carrington training base on Saturday morning to undergo his medical ahead of a deal that will see the England centre-back become the most expensive defender in the game.

While the lavish transfer fee has raised a few eyebrows, former Liverpool captain and manager Souness told Sky Sports that United needed to spend big in a bid to close the gap on their title rivals after they finished sixth last season.

"Everyone knows that they are desperate to get back challenging for the Premier League," stated Souness. "There is a premium to be paid normally for United and this time, there is a premium on a premium.

"But Harry Maguire is a top player - what is he, 26 years old? So he arguably has eight years left at the top left in him, provided he does not get any knocks.

"He has outstanding quality because he can defend, he is great on the ball, he has great presence, is a big guy.

"The thing I really like about him is when maybe his team have been behind in the past, he is ready to step into midfield and become a midfield player and be the difference. He gets goals from set-pieces."

The £80m fee is reportedly being paid in a lump sum straight away, with Souness suggesting the prices being spent in the modern game are no longer a surprise.

"I think he is a great buy, but at £80m? It is not for me to say it is too much," he added. "That is the price they wanted and that is the price they were prepared to pay and they have got him and I think he will be outstanding for United."

Online Editors