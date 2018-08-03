Irish teenager Ryan Nolan (19) signs for Italian giants Inter Milan

Irish teenager Ryan Nolan has signed a professional contract with Italian giants Inter Milan following a successful pre-season with the Serie A side.

Nolan grew up in Shannon, Co Clare, before moving to Spain when he was eight. There he was spotted by Inter Milan at the age of 16 and made the move to Italy.

He shone for Inter's underage teams and was part of the Under-19 side that beat Roma in the Supercoppa final earlier this year before going on to win the Vareggio Cup.

Independent.ie understands Nolan, 19, has signed a two-year deal with the club.

The centre half becomes just the third Irish player to don the Inter jersey, following in the footsteps of Liam Brady and Robbie Keane.

Online Editors