Ireland's Callum Robinson on his way to the Premier League after Preston accept bid from top-flight club
Preston have announced they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for striker Callum Robinson.
The Championship side did not name the top flight club involved.
Robinson, 24, scored 13 goals in 36 appearances for Preston last season.
A statement on their official website read: "Preston North End can confirm they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for forward Callum Robinson.
"The player has been given permission to leave the team's Irish training camp in order to discuss personal terms and undertake a medical ahead of a proposed move.
"There will be no further comment from the club at this time."
Online Editors