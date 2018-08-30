Sport Transfer Window

Thursday 30 August 2018

Ireland striker Jon Walters set to leave Burnley for loan move to the Championship

Jon Walters is set for a loan move
Jon Walters is set for a loan move

IRELAND striker Jon Walters is set to return to his old club Ipswich Town on a loan move.

The 34-year-old is desperate for first team football after falling down the pecking order at Burnley and he is expected to drop down to the Championship on a half-season deal that will expire in January.

It would be good news for Martin O’Neill who still needs Walters and said earlier this week that he anticipated movement.

Meanwhile, Preston’s ex-Cork defender Kevin O’Connor has joined Crewe Alexandra on loan. Andy Boyle will also leave the club on loan this week, with Motherwell keen.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport