Wednesday 7 August 2019

Ireland international Josh Cullen moves to Charlton while James McCarthy closes in on Crystal Palace switch

Josh Cullen has joined Charlton

Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen has rejoined Charlton on a season-long loan deal.

The West Ham man and Ireland Under-21 captain will link up with former Hammers star Lee Bowyer for a second stint at the club, having impressed when the Addicks won promotion from League One via the Play-Offs last term.

Cullen has had first-team experience in the Premier League with West Ham, playing for the Londoners on nine occasions including in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in April 2018.

Meanwhile, fellow Irishman James McCarthy is expected to be announced as a Crystal Palace player as he undergoes a medical at Selhurst Park.

Elsewhere, striker Scott Hogan has Scott Hogan has moved from Aston Villa to join Stoke City on a season-long loan deal.

Online Editors

