Ireland international Josh Cullen moves to Charlton while James McCarthy closes in on Crystal Palace switch

The West Ham man and Ireland Under-21 captain will link up with former Hammers star Lee Bowyer for a second stint at the club, having impressed when the Addicks won promotion from League One via the Play-Offs last term.

Cullen has had first-team experience in the Premier League with West Ham, playing for the Londoners on nine occasions including in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in April 2018.

Meanwhile, fellow Irishman James McCarthy is expected to be announced as a Crystal Palace player as he undergoes a medical at Selhurst Park.

Elsewhere, striker Scott Hogan has Scott Hogan has moved from Aston Villa to join Stoke City on a season-long loan deal.

Online Editors