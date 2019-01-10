Ireland international Anthony Pilkington leaves Premier League Cardiff for Wigan

Wigan have signed striker Anthony Pilkington on an 18-month contract, subject to international clearance.

The 30-year-old joins the Latics following a four-and-a-half year spell at Cardiff, for whom he made 111 appearances and scored 23 goals.

"Anthony has good experience in the Championship and Premier League, I am delighted to bring him to Wigan Athletic," manager Paul Cook told the official club website.

"He won promotion with Cardiff City last season so he knows what it takes to do well at this level and I am sure he will be a big asset to us for the rest of this campaign and beyond."

Pilkington, who previously played for Stockport and Huddersfield, joined Cardiff from Norwich in 2014 for £1million.

The nine-times capped Republic of Ireland forward made 13 appearances in all competitions last season as Cardiff won promotion to the Premier League, but has not featured for Neil Warnock's side this term.

"Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that Anthony Pilkington has left the Bluebirds by mutual agreement," said a club statement.

"We'd like to thank Anthony for his efforts during the past four and a half years and wish him the very best for the next step in his career."

