Ireland international Andy Boyle departs Preston for loan move to Scotland

IRELAND international Andy Boyle will see out the season in the Scottish second tier after agreeing a loan deal with Ross County.

IRELAND international Andy Boyle will see out the season in the Scottish second tier after agreeing a loan deal with Ross County.

Out of contract with Preston North End at the end of this season, Boyle was linked with a return to Oriel Park, Shamrock Rovers also reportedly keen on the defender.

But Preston have today confirmed that Boyle (27) will move to Scottish Championship side Ross County on a six-month loan deal. The ex-Shelbourne man spent the first half of this season on loan to SPL side Dundee.

"Ross County currently sit top of the Scottish Championship, and Boyle will be hoping to help their promotion bid back to the Scottish Premiership at the first attempt after their relegation at the end of last season," Preston said in a statement on their website.

"Everyone at PNE would like to wish Andy the best of luck during his time at Victoria Park."

Boyle joined Preston from Dundalk in December 2016 and made his senior Ireland debut while at the Lancashire club has but struggled for game time, just three league starts in the last 18 months.

Online Editors