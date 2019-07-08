Inter Milan chief suggests he is lining up a second striker if a deal for Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku is not struck

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has insisted the club are willing to show some patience in their pursuit of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku has made it clear that he is interested in a move to Italy's Serie A after falling down the pecking order of Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer and a move to United appears to be a strong option.

The Belgium striker joined the United squad as they flew to Australia for a pre-season tour on Sunday, but it appears his future at the club may be dependent on United finding a suitable replacement ahead of the August 9th transfer deadline.

Marotta had previously confirmed that this club are keen to sign Lukaku and he offered up these comments when asked about the striker who could link up with new Inter boss Antonio Conte, who tried to sign him when he was Chelsea manager in the summer of 2017.

"The transfer market is a work in progress," he stated. "We are working hard to get the best squad possible for the new season. We are ambitious and want the best team possible. We also must find ways to respect all financial perimeters too.

"We cannot rush things because that can lead to mistakes. We have clear ideas but we need to be patient. We have important goals and transfer targets in mind."

Moratta went on to suggest Inter could turn their attentions to an alternative striker if they fail to sign Lukaku, with former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko on his radar.

"Patience is needed. It's like a chess game," he added. "He (Dzeko ) is an objective for us but both parties are trying to find the right deal.

"The player favours the move but that doesn't mean everything. We must respect the financial perimeters."

