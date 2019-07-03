'Inter are trying to sign him' - Romelu Lukaku's agent confirms talks are underway ahead of Man United exit

Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Inter in recent months, as the striker who joined United in a £75m switch from Everton in the summer of 2017 appears to be keen to leave Old Trafford.

The Belgian forward was not always a first choice starter for United under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season, with Inter prepared to offer €70m to buy the striker in a deal that will include an initial loan deal in Milan.

Now Pastorello has confirmed his client is the subject of transfer interest from Inter, in comments he offered up to Sky in Italy.

"It was just a chat," stated Pastorello. "I spoke with the director (Giuseppe Marotta) to understand the club's intentions with the player. They will take the decisions, we can't put a time frame on it.

"We will see the decisions they will take. We do not decide them: it is clear that if they want to buy the player, they have to move.

"Inter are seriously trying to sign him, they are all out for him. Goals are not always there to be reached, but it's a declared target. At the moment, it remains a complicated dream."

Lukaku reported back for training with United earlier this week, but it is clear that he may not be expecting to start the season in their colours, after previously suggesting he would relish the chance to place in Italy.

"I have already made a decision that I still cannot communicate publicly out of respect for Manchester United with whom I have a contract," said Lukaku last month.

"I am a big Serie A fan, those close to me know that I have always wanted to play in the English league and in the Italian one, I love Italy.

"Then Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, Sarri will go to Juventus, Ancelotti is at Napoli, it will be an exciting Serie A. The club and my agent will talk about it but I have already made my decision."

Online Editors