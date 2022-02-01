‘I just want to hit the ground running’ – Jeff Hendrick relieved to make QPR move

Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick sealed a move from Newcastle to Championship promotion chasers Queens Park Rangers in the final hours of the transfer window last night.

Hendrick had been informed that he is not part of Eddie Howe's plans at Newcastle and after a move to their local rivals Middlesbrough failed to materialise, a switch to QPR was confirmed.

"It's been a bit of a crazy birthday, just waiting for this to happen, but I am really excited," Hendrick told the QPR website, as he toatsed his birthday on deadline day with a move.

"I have been following the team throughout this season and you are in a good position in the league. Hopefully, I can come in and help give that last push to get promoted.

"I have played against the manager's teams throughout the league and they always play good football, John Eustace is there who I played with, and I know certain players like Jimmy Dunne and Andre Gray. I just thought this would be the right fit for me.

"Anyone who knows me will know I will be disappointed with the game time I have got this season so I wanted to get out, get games and enjoy my football.

"I wasn't just going to sit around. A big thing for me is to push myself and enjoy my football.

"A good team spirit is important and I have heard it is very good at QPR, so I am excited to see that.

"You need a group that is fighting for the same cause and you need to be able to play good football, and to be one of the best teams in the league you have to be able to win ugly as well. Now I just want to hit the ground running."

QPR manager Mark Warburton gave his verdict on the move as he stated: "I am delighted to bring Jeff in.

"We are always looking to add experience and quality to our ranks, especially ahead of such an important stage of the season.

"Jeff has shown his quality at the highest level on the international stage and in the Premier League.

"He also possesses that Championship experience, too, which can be so important.

"Everyone you speak to speaks so highly of Jeff, of his character and his work ethic and there is no doubt he will add another layer of quality to the squad.

"The players have worked so hard to build a brilliant dressing room culture, one that has such togetherness and harmony, so anyone we add must be the right character – and Jeff certainly fits the bill in that respect.

"I am very much looking forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months."