'He's over in Liverpool now' - Roma boss confirms Alisson deal is imminent

Roma goalkeeper Alisson is in Liverpool to complete his record move to the Premier League, the Italian club's sporting director has confirmed.

Roma goalkeeper Alisson is in Liverpool to complete his record move to the Premier League, the Italian club's sporting director has confirmed.

Brazilian Alisson will join Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri at Anfield once he completes his medical on Merseyside today in a £67million move that will make him the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

"We haven't finalised anything yet [with Alisson]. But it is true that the negotiations are advanced and he's over in Liverpool now," said Roma sporting director Monchi.

Read more here:

"When a very substantial offer comes in, you have to consider it. We weighed up the pros and cons and decided to speak to Liverpool.

"Selling Alisson would not show a lack of ambition. For me, ambition is about doing the right thing after thinking everything through.

"I came here to build a strong team, not just for one year but for many years to come – and I'm 100% sure that will be the case.

"I understand the fans' view. I want them to know we're working to build a stronger team. Some people never thought we'd be able to sign Kluivert. The same goes for Pastore. Perhaps today is tough for some fans, but we've brought in top players."

Online Editors