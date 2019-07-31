Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter could still leave Bournemouth in the final week of the transfer window, with Premier League side Sheffield United among those expressing an interest in the 29-year-old midfielder.

Harry Arter set to face a decision over his future as three clubs look to end his time with Bournemouth

Arter has made a positive impression since returning to parent club Bournemouth after he spent last season on loan at Cardiff, but there is still an expectation that he will leave the club in a permanent transfer before next Thursday's transfer deadline.

Cardiff are keen to bring Arter back to Wales after his successful stint under Neil Warnock's management last season, while their Championship rivals Stoke City are also keen to complete a deal for the battling midfielder.

Arter will be keen to stay in the Premier League if possible, so a move to link up with a healthy contingent of Ireland internationals at Sheffield United may appeal, with the Blades boasting the finances to complete the deal following their promotion last season.

Meanwhile, Fulham remain interested in Arter, with his brother-in-law Scott Parker managing the London club and keen to sign a player he has had a close relationship with for many years.

However, Fulham are keen to complete a loan deal for Arter and Bournemouth are keen to seal a permanent transfer if they decide to allow their longest-serving player to leave this summer.

While Arter has been based in London for some time and may prefer to stay in the capital, he will be eager to find a home in the next week that will give him a platform to kick-start his Ireland career after he missed the internationals in June.

Online Editors